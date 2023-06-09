More County Board From June 6 Meeting

The Bond County Board took action Tuesday to pay for a new hot water heater needed at the Bond County Sheriff’s Department building.

Board Chairman Bernard Myers said the old heater was electric and it was decided it would be more economical in the long run to obtain a gas hot water heater. He advised the cost is around $17,000.

Sheriff Jim Leitschuh requested he be allowed to pay for the heater using federal ARPA money. Treasurer Colleen Camp told the board the sheriff’s department had already been allotted funds for another project, which have not been used, so she felt the board could allow this expenditure.

Board members approved a motion allowing ARPA funds for the new water heater.

In other action, liquor licenses were granted to Copper Dock, The Old Mill Bar and Grill, and the Greenville Country Club.