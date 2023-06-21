More On Jamestown Murder Case

The man facing murder charges in a shooting incident in Jamestown on June 7 remains in custody at the Clinton County Jail.

Benjamin J. Bush, age 52 of Jamestown, faces four counts of Class M murder.

Its alleged Bush shot and killed 54-year-old Gordon S. McClellan. The incident occurred in the 600 block of Main Street in Jamestown.

Bush is being held on $200,000 cash bond. He is to appear in Clinton County Circuit Court on July 5 when a preliminary hearing is scheduled.

The case remains under investigation.