Much Needed Rain Arrives In Form Of Severe Weather

The phrase “beggars can’t be choosers” comes to mind…

Some much-needed rain arrived in the WGEL listening area Thursday afternoon, in the form of severe thunderstorms.

The storms hit around 1 PM and had mostly passed through the area within an hour.

In that time, there were numerous reports of downed trees. Two of those – one on Elm and Oak Streets and the other on the south side of the Greenville Square – fell on vehicles.

With the amount of rain that fell, and given how dry the ground was, there were numerous reports of standing water and flooded streets initially.

Hail was reported in most areas that saw the storms.

Initial rain totals called in to WGEL included 1.2” in Coffeen and 2” in Millersburg.