Mulberry Grove Village Board Approves Budget

At its June meeting, the Mulberry Grove Village Board approved a new fiscal budget and appropriations ordinance.

It is retroactive to May 1 and in effect through April 30, 2024.

The document indicates the village entered the new fiscal year with $94,194 of fund balances on hand.

Predicted total receipts, combined with the cash on hand, are $903,368, and the appropriations listed total $1.65 million.

The village has 10 funds in its budget, including general corporate, Social Security, audit, insurance and tort judgments, motor fuel tax, workers compensation and unemployment, police protection, street, and bridge. The proprietary funds include water and sewer, and cemetery.

Village income in the general corporate fund includes $22,254 from video gaming.

Mayor Cherie Henson reported spring cleanup days are this Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. She noted all residents received a ticket in their water bills to be used for participation in clean-up days.

The board has decided to contact the Illinois Department of Transportation and request that the speed limit be reduced on Route 40 near its intersection with the Mulberry Grove-Keyesport Road.

The ordinance pertaining to inoperable motor vehicles in the village was amended.

It is lawful to keep any motor vehicle in an enclosed building when not in use, keep any operable historic vehicle, over 25 years of age, stored in an enclosed building, or have a motor vehicle on the premises of a licensed business engaged in the wrecking or junking of motor vehicles.