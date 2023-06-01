Museum Day In Greenville Saturday

Greenville will be buzzing with activities this Saturday, June 3 as it is officially Museum Day in the city.

Five museums will be open to tour from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free however, donations are welcome.

The attractions include the Bock Sculpture Museum at 219 East College Avenue, Bond County Museum at 409 South Fourth Street, DeMoulin Museum at 205 South Prairie Street, One Room School House at 601 East Beaumont Avenue, and American Farm Heritage Museum at 1395 Museum Avenue, along Interstate 70.

Bill Walker, Greenville Economic Development Director, talked to WGEL about Museum Day. He said the event is a great way to celebrate our heritage. He said the day is a way for museums to brag on themselves and each other, and to teach visitors about the local history of business, school, art, and more. Walker noted that the day is an opportunity for both local residents to see what Greenville has to offer, and to bring people from outside our community to the city.

The Farm Heritage Museum includes the Lil’ Red Barn, Hill’s Fort and the Heritage Railroad.

In celebration of Museum Day, the first 50 kids will ride the train for free, courtesy of Thacker Insurance.

The shuttle bus service is complimentary to all participating museums. Shuttle parking can be found at the American Farm Heritage Museum and the municipal lot at Second and South streets.

Other special events Saturday include the monthly Farmer’s Market in downtown Greenville and Cheese Fest at Marcoot Jersey Creamery, south of Greenville along Dudleyville Road.