Outside Improvements At Municipal Building

Those going past the Greenville Municipal Building recently have probably noticed improvements being made outside on the west side of the property.

George Schofield, Public Works supervisor, said the project is designed to give that area a fresh, new look. He stated City Manager Jo Hollenkamp brought up the idea and the public works department hopped on it.

The mulch between the sidewalk and the building was removed and replaced with landscape rock. Trees in that area were removed and new grass is being planted elsewhere.

Schofield said the sidewalk was cracked in many places, causing trip hazards, so it is being replaced from Winter Avenue to Spring Avenue. About two thirds of the stretch of sidewalk had been poured with new concrete, as of Tuesday afternoon. A new concrete approach for the police department’s garage door will also be installed.

The public works supervisor reported one of the drainpipes going under the sidewalk, from the building, was not draining properly, so the project allowed that problem to be addressed.

Schofield said the goal is for the entire project to be completed by July.