Park District Art Workshop June 26-30

The Kingsbury Park District is conducting an art workshop for five days later this month for boys and girls ages six through 13.

District Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry told WGEL the annual event will be at Patriots Park June 26th to June 30th. Ages 6 to 9 will meet 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Then, ages from 10 to 13 will meet 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration is $50 for in-district participants $55 for out of district participants.

Click below to hear more:

Andrea White will be the art instructor.

Register online at KingsburyParkDistrict.com. The deadline is June 14.