Park District Board Talks Demolition

The Kingsbury Park District Board met Monday night and took action on another part of the new maintenance building project.

The new building will be located where a vacant house and the current small maintenance shed are located on the south end of Jaycee Park. At this week’s meeting, the board approved a motion to spend no more than $10,000 to demolish the house and old shed.

A contract for the demolition work still needs to be awarded.

The board previously approved a contact with Millennium Construction of Lebanon to build the 4,000 square foot new maintenance building with a concrete floor. Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein reported a signed contract has been received from Millennium.

The district has already issued bonds to cover the cost of the project. Sauerwein hopes the new building will be in use by the end of the year.

There is currently an opening on the park board. Letters of interest are being accepted through the close of business on Wednesday, June 14. As of Monday, three people had submitted letters.

Sauerwein reported the roof replacement project at the swimming pool complex has been completed. Wind damage occurred in February. The cost for the work was $19,780 and the district received $15,371 from its insurance claim.

A metal siding project to outside of the meeting room at Patriot’s Park should be finished this week, Sauerwein reported.

The swimming pool opened June 2 and the first event that night was a Party At the Park, sponsored by The FNB Community Bank.

Sauerwein said a huge crowd attended the event, which included visits by the Mermaid Princess and a pirate and included a cannonball contest.