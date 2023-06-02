Quail Forever Donates To Youth Programs

The Bond County Little Bluestem Chapter of Quail Forever recently held its annual fundraising banquet.

Approximately 300 people attended.

As a result of fundraising efforts, the chapter has been able to issue grants and donations in excess of $16,000.

Recipients include the Mulberry Grove Aces and Dead Bird Society youth trap shooting teams, FFA chapters in Greenville, Mulberry Grove and Highland, the Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District for its Conservation Day program and district poster and coloring contests, and the Greenville High School fishing team.

Money has also been given to the Quail Forever Legislative Action Fund, Illinois Quail Forever Arsenal Fund to support the efforts of Farm Bill biologists in Illinois, and the Quail Forever Pathway to the Uplands program to support youth conservation education.

The Little Blue Stem Chapter of Quail Forever was first in the nation last year for spending in the area of education and outreach, and sixth in establishing nesting cover, out of 200 active chapters in the U.S. The Bond County chapter was recognized in the spring issue of the Quail Forever magazine.