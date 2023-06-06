Remembering Bill Davidson, Valued Community Member

A Greenville resident, who was heavily involved in community activities and will forever be associated with the local public swimming pool, has passed away.

William “Bill” Davidson died June 2 at the age of 85.

He was a valued member of the community. The Davidson family moved to Greenville in 1968. Bill was an original member of the Kingsbury Park District Board when the district was formed in the mid-1970s.

Davidson immediately supported a public swimming pool, and after multiple referendums, the public approved the construction of the pool in 1978.

In May of 2022, the Kingsbury Park District Board officially named the swimming pool facility as the William “Bill” Davidson Pool Complex.

During a ceremony to unveil the sign, three months later, Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein spoke about the honoree. He noted Davidson was an original park board member and said the pool likely wouldn’t be here without Bill.

Bill served one term on the Greenville City Council, and while there represented the council on the Greenville Library Board. After ending his council term, Bill continued as a member of the library board for many years.

He played in the Greenville Municipal Band and served as chairman of the Band Board.

While not a native of Greenville, Bill Davidson developed a keen interest in the history of the city and Bond County. He collected historic photos and was always willing to tell a story or two about local history.