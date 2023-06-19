Rep. Wilhour Hosting Fishing Derby June 24 At Carlyle Lake Visitor Center

State Representative Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) is hosting a Fishing Derby for children 4 to 15 years old on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Children must be accompanied by an adult and should meet at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center located at 801 Lake Road in Carlyle.

“We are fortunate to have some of the best lakes and rivers for fishing in the state right here in south central Illinois,” said Rep. Blaine Wilhour. “During Children’s Awareness Month and Great Outdoors Month in June, this is a great time to encourage young people to get outside and learn about another recreational and even sporting activity available to them besides computers, televisions and cell phones.”

Presentations on water safety as well as baiting your hook and reeling in fish, will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the visitor center and the fishing derby will take place adjacent to the center at Willow Pond. Rods and Reels will be provided for use that morning by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) with the fishing bait provided by Rep. Wilhour.

Prizes will be awarded for Biggest Fish, Most Fish, and Sportsman.

For more information, please contact the district office at 618-665-4109.