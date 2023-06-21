Representative Meier Office Hours In Greenville

Illinois State Representative Charlie Meier will host traveling office hours in Greenville on Tuesday, June 27.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon on the second floor of the Greenville Smart Center.

Constituents are invited to visit with a staff member and talk about issues or concerns regarding state government.

Appointments are encouraged, but not required. Scheduled meetings will be held in the order in which they are received. To schedule an appointment, call Meier’s district office at 651-0405.