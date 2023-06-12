Sharon Ahern Presented Turley Award

Sharon Ahern was honored last Thursday night as the recipient of the 2023 Gerald Turley Award from the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

It was the 30th annual ceremony, recognizing Greenville citizens for their service to promote the city.

Speaking during the program were Alan Gaffner, Greg Groves, and Todd Ahern, son of the Turley Award honoree.

They talked about Sharon’s involvement in the community with the Hospital Auxiliary, Simple Room, Greenville Preschool, the Greenville Free Methodist Church, the Greenville Garden Club and the Bond County Food Pantry.

The Turley Award was presented to Sharon by Chamber President Curt Thacker.

She then stepped to the microphone to express her appreciation.

Sharon said she was truly humbled to receive the award. She said there were many others in the room who deserve recognition as well, noting that none of them do it for the honor. Ahern said volunteers often get more than they give through their service. She said Greenville is a wonderful community and she was glad to raise her family here.

Click below to hear more of her comments:

Sharon recognized her family members attending the ceremony.

Randy Alderman served as the emcee.