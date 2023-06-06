Silver Award Madison County Girl Scouts Honored

When Girl Scout Cadettes focus on an issue they care about, learn the facts, and take action to make a difference, they gain the confidence and skills that will catapult them to lifelong success. It all adds up to the Girl Scout Silver Award – the highest honor a Cadette in grades 6-8 can achieve.

This year’s class of Silver Award Girl Scouts who were honored at the annual Recognition of Excellence ceremony on Sunday, May 21, include several girls from the Madison County area:

Sophia Bohnak from Troop #461 from the Troy/St. Jacob area was recognized for her project Launching Butterflies Garden

Maddie Redden and Olivia Sayuk from Troop #461 from the Troy/St. Jacob area were recognized for their project Liberty-Lincoln Middle School Cyber Academy

Ania Chalecki, Rory Jaco, and Kira Oberlender from Troop #810 from the Highland area were recognized for their YA Project

Lauren Daugherty, Adelyn Schroeder, and Janae Toennies from Troop #8455 from the Highland area were recognized for their project Bartelso Fire Hydrant Refresh

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,150 girls and engages nearly 3,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois.