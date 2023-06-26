Special Council Meeting Tuesday

The Greenville City Council has a special meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 to once again talk about a new water treatment plant.

Earlier this month, the council passed a motion to reject all bids for the plant.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting lists, under matters for consideration, reconsidering the motion to reject bids, awarding a contract to the firm the council considers the lowest responsible bidder, and increasing the loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency up to $22 million.

The meeting, in the Greenville Municipal Building, can be seen on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.