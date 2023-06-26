Special Council Meeting Tuesday

By
WGEL
-

The Greenville City Council has a special meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 to once again talk about a new water treatment plant.

Earlier this month, the council passed a motion to reject all bids for the plant.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting lists, under matters for consideration, reconsidering the motion to reject bids, awarding a contract to the firm the council considers the lowest responsible bidder, and increasing the loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency up to $22 million.

The meeting, in the Greenville Municipal Building, can be seen on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.

Previous articleHills Fort Descendants Reunion Set For September 16
Next articleGCC Wednesday Night Golf League Results For Week 8

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR