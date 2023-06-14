Tate Clinton County Trial Reset

While Ray Tate Jr. of Kentucky remains incarcerated for killing a Wayne County, Illinois sheriff’s deputy in December of 2021, he is still facing 30 charges in Clinton County.

Tate’s Clinton County trial had been scheduled for this month, however that was vacated at the request of the defense.

The new trial date is September 18 with two pre-trial hearings to be held before then.

Tate pleaded guilty in Wayne County Circuit Court to shooting and killing the deputy. He was sentenced to life in prison, but then filed a motion to vacate the plea and sentence. That part of the case is still active in Wayne County.

Tate is an inmate at Menard State Prison.

Incidents that occurred the same day as the murder led to Tate being charged in Clinton County. The 30 criminal counts are for alleged aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint, home invasion, residential burglary, reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated battery.