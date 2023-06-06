Teens Injured In Bond County Single Vehicle Crash

A single vehicle accident in Bond County late Friday night resulted in injuries to six teenagers, all with Pocahontas addresses.

The crash occurred at the junction of Hug Road and Haller Avenue in Burgess Township about 11:20 p.m.

The 16-year-old male driver was travelling eastbound on Haller Avenue and allegedly lost control of the Ford Fusion automobile on a curve at Hug Road.

The car went off the road and struck a row of trees.

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department reported there were six juvenile occupants in the vehicle: the 16-year-old driver, a 15-year-old girl and four 14-year-old boys.

Two were air-lifted from the scene to a St. Louis hospital, while two others were flown to St. Louis after being taken to local hospitals. The remaining two individuals were also injured, according to the sheriff’s department.

The driver was cited for alleged failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, no valid driver’s license, and three counts of exceeding the passenger limit. The sheriff’s department advised all occupants of the car were issued verbal warnings for curfew violation.