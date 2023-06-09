The FNB Community Bank Welcomes Dunn As Loan Officer

The FNB Community Bank recently announced the addition of Greenville native Derrick Dunn as Loan Officer for the Greenville Branch.

“We are pleased that Derrick will be joining our team of lending professionals,” commented Steve Henna, The FNB Community Bank Chief Lending Officer. “His banking experience, agricultural background, and familiarity with the local community will be an asset to both the bank and Bond County.”

Dunn is a 2014 graduate of Bond County Community Unit #2 and a 2019 graduate of Greenville University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agribusiness and Marketing. Dunn started his career at Basler Electric as a Market Research Analyst. In this role, he conducted research, analyzed data, and developed relationships in order to improve their marketing efforts. Dunn began his career in banking as an Ag Loan Officer in July 2021 at Sloan State Bank in Sloan, Iowa.

“I am looking forward to building lasting relationships with current and future customers of The FNB Community Bank,” commented Dunn. “I lived in Greenville for 25 years, so this feels like the perfect opportunity to give back to the community that has provided so much for me.”

Dunn brings valuable qualities of teamwork, leadership, and coaching from which he developed as a lifelong sports enthusiast. While attending Greenville University, he played football and was elected to the leadership council of the team. He has also coached a few Greenville Jr. Comet football teams. Outside of sports, Dunn enjoys hunting with his dad and sisters and spending time with his family, friends, and his dog Hazel.

Dunn will be joining The FNB Community Bank’s Greenville Loan Officer, Lauren Robison, in developing and servicing business and consumer loans in the community.

The FNB Community Bank, founded in 1865, has locations in Vandalia, Greenville, Ramsey, Patoka, and Mulberry Grove. Member FDIC.