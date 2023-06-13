Train Show Once Again A Big Success

The 9th Annual Train Show of the American Farm Heritage Railroad was a big success Saturday.

Many area residents visited the show in the large exhibition building on the American Farm Heritage Museum grounds.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked to David Kessinger, of the train organization, during the show. He said the venue was packed with people and there were almost 130 tables rented by vendors. He said the two-train operation started Saturday afternoon. Kessinger said young and old alike had big smiles as they rode the train and looked around. He noted the event has been established over nine years within the world of train enthusiasts.

For the first time at the show, a train car for persons with disabilities was used to give a train ride.

One of the model train displays in the building was presented by the newly formed AFHM Model Railroad group. It is open to anyone with an interest in model railroading and memberships are now being taken.