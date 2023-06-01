Trial Delayed Greenville Man Faces Additional Charges

A jury trial was to be held May 22 in Bond County Circuit Court for Dennis D. Kelly, age 43, of Greenville on a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Kelly requested that the trial be continued and that was granted by Judge Christopher Bauer.

The original charge alleged Kelly committed an act of sexual abuse against a male with a severe or profound intellectual disability on December 30, 2021. That charge is a Class 2 felony.

Last Wednesday, Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann filed two more charges against Kelly, both alleged to have occurred on the same date with the same victim.

The first new charge is a Class X felony for aggravated criminal sexual assault, and the other count is a Class 1 felony of criminal sexual assault, which alleges it occurred by use of force.

According to court records, Kelly has rejected any and all offers from the state to resolve the cases by plea agreement.

A preliminary hearing on the new charges is scheduled for June 21.

Kelly remains incarcerated in the Bond County Jail.