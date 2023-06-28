Unit 1 Board Acts On Budget & Personnel Matters

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education met Monday evening and amended the 2023 fiscal year budget to reflect finances at the end of the fiscal year.

Superintendent Casie Bowman said the budget finished well. She said there is some excess here and there and the education fund would change a bit, but other than that everything looked really good.

Click below to hear her comments:

The amended budget was approved on a 4-0 vote.

Following an executive session, the board acted on personnel matters.

The salary for Superintendent Bowman was set at $95,680 for the 2023-2024 school year.

The board also approved the non-certified employees salary scale for the next school year.

The resignations of Scott Riggs and Claire Huber were accepted.

Samuel Barber was hired as the high school physical education and driver education teacher, Emma Jackson was approved as junior high and high school assistant softball coach, and Nichole Robbins was hired as an aid for the next school year.

A motion was approved to accept the quote from Fulk Construction to replace exterior doors at the school complex. The cost is $160,200.

Superintendent Bowman reminded the board the project was bid last year and came in at over $225,000. She said she talked to the district architect who felt the latest bid was a good price.

The board also approved the renewal of property and casualty insurance for the district. The annual premium is $61,167, which Bowman reported is a decrease of 4.25 percent from this past year.