Unit 2 Special Board Meeting Wednesday

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will conduct a special meeting Wednesday, June 21 at 5 p.m. in the high school library.

The session will begin with the board’s Facilities and Transportation Committee and Finance Committee receiving reports.

The full board will consider approval of the district plan, which is required by the Illinois State Board of Education regarding federal program grants.

A closed session will be held and afterward the board could consider action regarding personnel.

Before the board meeting, the Policy and Curriculum Committee will meet at 4 p.m. in the library.

Items to be discussed include student handbooks, the district plan, high school course credits, advanced courses at the high school, and a student board representative.