The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 in the high school library.

The agenda includes the possible authorization tp spend funds before the adoption of the FY 2024 budget, insurance renewals, and the purchase of a lawn mower.

An executive session is also on the agenda to discuss personnel.

The board scheduled a special meeting for last week, but it was not held due to the lack of a quorum.