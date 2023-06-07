Vacant House Fire In Sorento Monday

Three fire departments battled a house fire Monday night in Sorento.

The vacant house was located near the intersection of Main and Willow streets.

The building was a total loss.

Firefighters from the Shoal Creek Fire Protection District received mutual aid from the Greenville and New Douglas districts. The initial alarm was received at 6:45 p.m., and Greenville Fire Captain Bobby Stief told WGEL fire personnel were at the scene for three to four hours.

It was reported the house had been vacant for several years.

Rural Med Ambulance Service was also sent to the scene in case medical assistance was needed. No injuries were reported.