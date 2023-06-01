Vandalia Residents Plead To Child Porn Charges

A Vandalia couple appeared in Fayette County Circuit Court on May 17 and entered guilty pleas to child pornography charges.

Andrew Wehrle, age 39, admitted to two counts of dissemination of child pornography and one count of production of child pornography.

Amber Wehrle, age 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of indecent solicitation.

The defendants are still to be sentenced. Records indicate the court has agreed to bind itself to a total of 26 years in prison for Andrew Wehrle and a total of 13 years in prison for Amber Wehrle. Status hearings in the cases are scheduled for June 28.

In 2021, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul reported the charges stemmed from an investigation by his office into a child pornography ring operating in Fayette County.