Weekend Backpack Program For Students

Throughout the school year, the Bond County Unit 2 Backpack Program provides food for the weekend to needy students.

For the first time, the Weekend Backpack Program is being provided for the months school is not in session.

Cheyenne Elam, one of the program organizers, said when the school year closes, the need for food doesn’t end. During the school year, food bags go to over 60 students, and the summer program is currently serving about 55.

Elam said it is a very important program for the boys and girls in the Unit 2 district. She said a majority of the students receive free breakfast and lunch during the school year and officials are working to make sure the kids are taken care of when they’re not physically in school over the summer.

Click below to hear more:

Elam indicated it takes a village to maintain the program with teachers, staff and many student volunteers coming together to organize, pack and distribute bags of food to students.

Program organizers are especially thankful to the Bond County Sheriff’s Department and Greenville Police Department whose officers deliver food bags to homes once a week.

Cheyenne said donations from individuals, businesses and organizations are needed to keep the program going. Donations of shelf-stable, easy to prepare food items or monetary donations are always welcome. You can find out more, and contact organizers, through the Weekend Backpack Program Facebook page.

Click below for more:

Families interested in the Weekend Backpack Program can send a message to the program’s Facebook page or send an email to celam@bccu2.org.

Monetary donations, by check, can be sent to The Weekend Backpack Program at 1008 North Hena Street, Greenville, Illinois 62246.