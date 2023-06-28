WGEL Interview With McBride & The Ride

Friday night at the 2023 Bond County Fourth Fest will be filled with country music.

The headlining act will be the national band McBride and the Ride, which had many country hits in the 1990s and has reformed to celebrate its 30th anniversary with the Cool To Be Country Tour.

Original members Terry McBride, Ray Herndon and Billy Thomas will be on the Fourth Fest stage staring about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Click below to hear WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talk to the three band members about the band and being back in the spotlight: