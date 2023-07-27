75 Attend County Tax Meeting

A meeting to explain the property tax process to Bond county residents was held Monday night in the large courtroom in the courthouse.

Approximately 75 people were in attendance.

Speaking were Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert, Bond County Supervisor of Assessments Georgia Shank, and Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp.

The many questions received recently from taxpayers regarding their assessments led to the meeting.

Last week, Shank advised she was sending second notices of assessment changes to taxpayers being reassessed this year. She reported a 1.174 local equalization factor was added to those parcels and shouldn’t have been.

Bond County change of assessment notices are being mailed and they were republished this week.

That means the process to appeal property assessments is starting over and the Bond County Board of Review will be in session for 30 days after the publication date.

At this week’s meeting, Shank addressed what property owners can do if they question their assessments. She said if you don’t approve of the fair cash value, you can come to her office and ask to see your property improvement breakdown to make sure measurements are correct. You can then go to the Board of Review. After that you can go to the State Board of Review. She pointed out you still must pay your taxes if you go to that group. The fourth option is payment under protest. You can file that paperwork in the Circuit Clerk’s office and you may not go to the State Board of Review if you use that option.

Since the process for establishing tax bills is still going on in Bond County, many are wondering when they might receive their bills.

Treasurer Camp addressed that at the meeting. She said with any luck at all residents will receive them in early October. If the Board of Review needs more time, they won’t come by then. But you’ll still have two months between the first and second installment.

The power point slides used at the meeting can be seen on the Bond County website.

Anyone with assessment questions can call the supervisor of assessments office at 664-2848 or stop by the office at 206 West Main in Greenville, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.