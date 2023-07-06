Accident On I-70 Last Sunday Injures Three

A single vehicle accident in Bond County about 6:30 p.m. last Sunday, July 2, injured three persons.

Taken by Rural Med ambulance to HSHS Holy Family Hospital for treatment were the driver, Liwei Xiao, age 37 from Flushing, New York, and two Staten Island, New York residents, who were passengers. They were males ages 34 and 38. All were treated and released.

The crash occurred on Interstate 70 just east of Illinois Rt. 127.

According to a Bond County deputy, the car was eastbound when it hydro-planed off the interstate to the right. The auto went through a deep ditch, crossed a wire fence, continued across the frontage road, and continued into another ditch until it struck a row of trees.

The deputy advised the car was a total loss.