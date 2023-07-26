AFHM Heritage Days This Weekend

The 19th Annual Heritage Days will take place this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the American Farm Heritage Museum grounds on the southeast edge of Greenville along Interstate 70.

The event is focused on farming and life in the past.

Daily activities include field demonstrations, a steam engine and sawmill in operation, pedal pulls, threshing, antique fire truck and gas engine displays.

WGEL’s Mike Greenwood spoke with Steve Loos, vice president of the museum, about this year’s featured tractors, Prairie Orphan & Oddball. Loos said prairie tractors are typically very large machines that pull plows and can get a lot done in a short time. He also said anything that was made in low production, had a short production run, or has interesting features will fit into the orphan and oddball category. He said there will be lots of fun stuff to look at.

Loos said there will also be Hercules/Economy & Sideshaft engines on display.

He emphasized Heritage Days are about the past. He said they try to help people understand what things were like 100 or more years ago. He said if we don’t go back and look at how things were done, we can’t appreciate where we are today. Steve also noted there will be three different days of three types of tractor pulling.

The event also features live music, inside the air-conditioned building; the American Heritage Railroad in operation, and a car cruise Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

The Lil’ Red Barn and Hill’s Fort will be open, plus there will be vendors.

Hours are Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to dark, and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go to AmericanFarmHeritageMuseum.com.