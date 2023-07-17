Barber Requests More Discussion On Water Plant Project

Only three of five Greenville City Council members attended a special meeting on June 27 to award a general contractor contract for a new water treatment plant.

Present to vote at that special meeting were Blake Knox, Lisa Stephens, and Kyle Littlefield, and all favored the low bidder. Listening to the meeting, but not voting was Mayor George Barber. Ivan Estevez was absent.

Early in the regular council meeting this past Tuesday night, Mayor Barber read a statement asking that the council discuss the contract again with all five council members present. He noted he favored rejecting all bids and rebidding the project.

He said he would like to have the council discuss who would build a better water plant, based on resume and experience, minus cost, and time. He said he would like to have that discussion with all council members present. He said cost and time are not as significant as getting the plant and quality that the city wants. Barber noted he wants the council to own this process, which carries long-term ramifications.

The council ended the meeting by going into executive session for personnel and litigation, to talk about the water plant bidding.

During his prepared comments, Mayor Barber noted he had not signed the $21.4 million loan papers with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Since the topic was not on the meeting agenda, action could not be taken by the council to change anything.

WGEL learned Mayor Barber signed the papers on Wednesday morning for a $21,405,770 loan from IEPA.