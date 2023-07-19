BCat Show A Big Success

Three weekend performances of “Disney Frozen Kids,” by girls and boys in Bond County Area Theatre (BCat), were a huge success.

Director Lis Ward told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel over 800 attended, the largest crowd BCat has seen yet. Lis said she hopes some of the kids who saw the show this year may join the group in the future. She said the cast of 59 children, basically doubled the size of their last largest cast, which had 30 members.

Click below to hear more of her comments:

The production was put together during only one week of rehearsals.

BCat is for local youths in second through eighth grades.

Ward said those in BCat will keep busy, with a show early next year and possibly something in the spring. The group also sings at Greenville’s Come Home For Christmas and the annual Habitat For Humanity concert.