BCMW Scholarships Offered

The BCMW Community Services Block Grant Program is awarding two more $1,000 scholarships to residents with low income.

Recipients must reside in Bond, Clinton, Marion, or Washington counties. All applicants must be permanent residents in one of those counties.

Scholarships are open to low-income residents desiring to further their education, during the 2023-24 academic year, at an accredited two-year college, vocational school, or four-year college or university.

Eligibility criteria will be based on income, grade point average, a career goals statement, and three letters of recommendation.

Applications, available starting August 1 and due in by 3 p.m. August 31, are available at the BCMW outreach office where you reside, or online at BCMWCommunityServices.org.

For more information, call 532-7388, extension 146.