Board Of Health Recognizes Ahern For Service

Prior to their most recent meeting, the Bond County Board of Health recognized retiring board member Dr. William Ahern, who served on the board for 12 years. New board terms began July 1. Dr. Krista Hamilton has been identified as a potential board member to assume Ahern’s seat on the board. She will be recommended to the Bond County Board for a three-year term. Other members with expiring terms include Carrie Ackerman and Dr. Matt McCullough. Both will continue to serve an additional three-year term.

Dr. Phil Siefken was appointed to the board’s Building & Grounds Committee and Ackerman was appointed to the Finance Committee.

It was reported 115 back to school physicals were completed at the health department in mid-July, along with 51 students who received necessary vaccines.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has adopted a new funding methodology for local health protection grant distributions. Additional factors beyond a county’s population size will be considered, which will result in an increase for Bond County with fiscal year 2024.

Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert reported an increase in the department’s overall cash balance for May and June.

The National Kidney Foundation of Illinois will host a free kidney health screening on Friday, September 22, at the health department. Participants in the KidneyMobile’s screening will receive free medical tests that are reviewed on-site by a medical professional. More detailed information will be distributed in late summer.