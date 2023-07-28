Board Of Review Member Appointed

At its July 18 meeting and on a split vote, the Bond County Board appointed a new member to the Bond County Board of Review.

A motion to place Leon Dorsey on the Board of Review passed 3-2. Jacob Rayle, Wes Pourchot and Bernard Myers approved Dorsey’s appointment.

Chris Timmermann and Jeff Rehkemper voted no. Before the motion, Timmermann questioned appointing someone to that position who is not certified, especially since many questions are currently being asked about property assessments. Both men said they have nothing against Dorsey but have concerns about the assessments situation at this time.

The vacancy occurred due to a resignation and the Bond County Republican Party recommended Dorsey. The Board of Review, which has three members, is now in session.

It was stated Dorsey had been sitting in on board of review sessions, to become familiar with what is done. By law, a new board of review member has one year after appointment to become certified.

Dorsey’s term will end May 31, 2025.

The county board held a special meeting on July 20. At that time, the board announced an opening on the Board of Review and the recommendation that Carol Lingley be reappointed.

That appointment is expected to be done at the county board’s August 1 meeting.