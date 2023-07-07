Bond County Senior Center Movie Trip July 18

One of the new activities presented by the Bond County Senior Center this month is a trip to the movies.

On July 18, a Bond County Transit bus will make a trip to Vandalia for a movie.

Lis Ward, program coordinator, told WGEL they’ll see “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” a family film based on a book, at the Starmax Theater. They’ll leave at 9:15 AM from the senior center. Showtime is 10 AM and they plan to be back in Greenville around 1 PM.

Click below to hear her comments:

Once again, the movie date is July 18.

The fee is $15 for seniors and $20 for non-seniors, which includes the transit trip and the movie ticket.

For more information, call the senior center at 664-1465.