Friday is another special day at the Greenville Public Library.

If you like chocolate and like to read, you might want to stop in.

Library Director Jo Keillor told us Friday, July 28, is National Milk Chocolate Day and everyone who checks out materials from the library that day will receive a free piece of milk chocolate.

The library is open Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 664-3115.