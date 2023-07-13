City Sells Property To CTI

The Greenville City Council took action Tuesday night to sell property on South Third Street.

The council passed a motion to declare the property as surplus and sell it to Computer Techniques, LLC, also known as CTI Fiber.

The sale price for the lot is $45,600.

Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp talked about the land proposal before the council took action, noting they had advertised the sale for years. She said CTI is ready to start providing services to people. Hollenkamp also pointed out that an appraisal had been done in 2022.

CTI has been busy installing underground fiber in Greenville.

The property, located about a block north of the railroad tracks along Third Street, was at one time the site of the city’s water treatment building, and was also the location of the Civil Defense office. It was torn down within the last 15 years, and the city has been trying to sell the land for several years.

The city still has property in that same area for sale, which includes a large, green shed and a domed structure previously used to store road salt.