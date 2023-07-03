Clinton County 4-H Members Showcase Talents At General Projects Show

Clinton County 4-H members held their General Project Show at District 12 Elementary School in Breese on Saturday, June 24.
At the show, 4-H members met with expert project judges in conference-style judging. Members have more than 200 project options to select from, at the General Show, all of them except live animals and public speaking were on display.
Judges gave each exhibit a grade. Every entry received a Blue, Red, or White rating. Blue is the top rating, Red denotes a need for improvement, and White denotes a significant need for improvement. Judges also selected State Fair Delegates and Alternates, Inspire Awards, Best of Show, and Reserve Champions.
Inspire Award Winners Included:
Madeline Dempsey Inspire Award Animal Science
Mason Hilmes Inspire Award Visual Arts:Fiber
Avelyn Jansen Inspire Award Photography
Jackson Hamil Inspire Award Sportfishing
Alaina Timmermann Inspire Award Wood Working
April Wilken Inspire Award Foods and Nutrition
Kelli Poettker Inspire Award Food Decorating
Jacob Bohn Inspire Award Clothing and Textiles
State Fair Delegates and Alternates Include:
Gavin Boerngen State Fair Delegate Natural Resources
Kari Mendoza State Fair Delegate Natural Resources
Zach Thole State Fair Delegate Wood Working
Keirstan Lampe State Fair Delegate Wood Working
Emma Bohn State Fair Delegate Interior Design
Alaina Timmermann State Fair Delegate Interior Design
Addison Hogan State Fair Delegate Photography
Ella Henrichs State Fair Delegate Photography
Lydia Brandmeyer State Fair Delegate Scrapbooking
Jack Bohn State Fair Delegate Visual Arts: Paper 2D
Ella Henrichs State Fair Delegate Visual Arts: Computer Generated Art
Kierstan Lampe State Fair Delegate Visual Arts: Heritage Arts
Emma Bohn State Fair Delegate Visual Arts Metal
Emma Bohn State Fair Delegate Visual Arts: Glass/Plastic
Cole Timmermann State Fair Delegate Leadership
Mason Hilmes State Fair Delegate Civic Engagement
Addison Hogan State Fair Delegate Theater Arts
Lydia Brandmeyer State Fair Delegate Visual Arts: Fiber
Brianna Tebbe State Fair Delegate Visual Arts: Fiber
Loree Mendoza State Fair Delegate Animal Science
Zane Tebbe State Fair Delegate Animal Science
Nicholas Huelsmann State Fair Delegate Veterinary Science
Chris Ritcher State Fair Delegate Visual Arts: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment
Sabrina Timmermann State Fair Delegate Visual Arts: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment
Addison Hogan State Fair Delegate Cake Decorating
Grace Henrichs State Fair Delegate Cake Decorating
Addison Hogan State Fair Delegate Foods and Nutrition
Addison Hogan State Fair Delegate Food Preservation
Nicholas Huelsmann State Fair Delegate Foods and Nutrition
Josie Muskopf State Fair Delegate Visual Arts: Leather
April Wilken State Fair Delegate Visual Arts: Clay
Addison Hogan State Fair Delegate Shopping in Style
Lydia Brandmeyer State Fair Delegate Clothing 2
Addison Hogan State Fair Delegate Clothing 1
Zach Thole State Fair Delegate Computer Science
Oscar Rinderer State Fair Delegate Computer Science
Jackson Hamil State Fair Delegate Electricity
Asher Huegen State Fair Delegate Electricity
Bradley Huelsmann State Fair Delegate Tractor
Blake Twenhafel State Fair Delegate Vegetable
Bradley Huelsmann State Fair Delegate Welding
Addison Hogan State Fair Delegate Aerospace
Logan Wilken State Fair Delegate Aerospace
Bradley Huelsmann State Fair Delegate Plant and Soils
Asher Huegen State Fair Delegate Beekeeping
Asher Huegen State Fair Delegate Weather
Lydia Brandmeyer State Fair Delegate Floriculture
Brooke Schomaker State Fair Delegate Floriculture
Avelyn Jansen State Fair Delegate Floriculture
Alex Voss State Fair Alternate Woodworking
Jacob Bohn State Fair Alternate Woodworking
Mason Hilmes State Fair Alternate Interior Design
Lydia Brandmeyer State Fair Alternate Visual Arts: Metal
Rory Gagen State Fair Alternate Civic Engagement
Rory Gagen State Fair Alternate Visual Arts: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment
Sophie Diekemper State Fair Alternate Visual Arts: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment
Kelli Poettker State Fair Alternate Cake Decorating
April Wilken State Fair Alternate Cooking
Nicole Hagen State Fair Alternate Clothing 3
Grand and Reserve Champions Include:
Lydia Brandmeyer Grand Champion Clothing and Textiles
Addison Hogan Grand Champion Healthy Living and Nutrition
Zach Thole Grand Champion STEM
Blake Twenhafel Grand Champion Food Systems
Gavin Boerngen Grand Champion Environmental Sciences
Alaina Timmermann Grand Champion Creative Arts
Chris Ritcher Grand Champion Visual Arts
Cole Timmermann Grand Champion Civic Engagement
Loree Menodza Grand Champion Animal Science
Josie Muskopf Reserve Champion Clothing and Textiles
Nicholas Huelsmann Reserve Champion Healthy Living and Nutrition
Alex Voss Reserve Champion Woodworking
Lydia Brandmeyer Reserve Champion Food Systems
Kari Mendoza Reserve Champion Environmental Sciences
Mason Hilmes Reserve Champion Creative Arts
Emma Bohn Reserve Champion Visual Arts
Addison Hogan Reserve Champion Civic Engagement
Zane Tebbe Reserve Champion Animal Science
State Fair Delegates will have the opportunity to exhibit their projects at the Illinois State Fair 4-H General Projects Show in Springfield on August 12. In addition, all the special awards listed above are invited to exhibit their projects at the Show of Champions for 4-H members in Bond, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion and Washington counties. The Show of Champions for General Projects is on the evening of August 23 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Nashville.
The 4-H animal shows will be held during the Clinton County Fair. 4-H Rabbits, Poultry, and Dairy shows are on the morning of July 17. 4-H Swine, Beef, Goats, and Sheep will be exhibited throughout the morning and early afternoon on July 19, with the 4-H Master Showmanship competitions kicking off at 4 p.m. that day. For more information or a detailed schedule, check the 4-H Show Book on our website at https://extension.illinois.edu/bcjmw
or call the Illinois Extension Office at 618-526-4551.