Clinton County 4-H Members Showcase Talents At General Projects Show

Clinton County 4-H members held their General Project Show at District 12 Elementary School in Breese on Saturday, June 24.

At the show, 4-H members met with expert project judges in conference-style judging. Members have more than 200 project options to select from, at the General Show, all of them except live animals and public speaking were on display.

Judges gave each exhibit a grade. Every entry received a Blue, Red, or White rating. Blue is the top rating, Red denotes a need for improvement, and White denotes a significant need for improvement. Judges also selected State Fair Delegates and Alternates, Inspire Awards, Best of Show, and Reserve Champions.

Inspire Award Winners Included:

Madeline Dempsey Inspire Award Animal Science

Mason Hilmes Inspire Award Visual Arts:Fiber

Avelyn Jansen Inspire Award Photography

Jackson Hamil Inspire Award Sportfishing

Alaina Timmermann Inspire Award Wood Working

April Wilken Inspire Award Foods and Nutrition

Kelli Poettker Inspire Award Food Decorating

Jacob Bohn Inspire Award Clothing and Textiles

State Fair Delegates and Alternates Include:

Gavin Boerngen State Fair Delegate Natural Resources

Kari Mendoza State Fair Delegate Natural Resources

Zach Thole State Fair Delegate Wood Working

Keirstan Lampe State Fair Delegate Wood Working

Emma Bohn State Fair Delegate Interior Design

Alaina Timmermann State Fair Delegate Interior Design

Addison Hogan State Fair Delegate Photography

Ella Henrichs State Fair Delegate Photography

Lydia Brandmeyer State Fair Delegate Scrapbooking

Jack Bohn State Fair Delegate Visual Arts: Paper 2D

Ella Henrichs State Fair Delegate Visual Arts: Computer Generated Art

Kierstan Lampe State Fair Delegate Visual Arts: Heritage Arts

Emma Bohn State Fair Delegate Visual Arts Metal

Emma Bohn State Fair Delegate Visual Arts: Glass/Plastic

Cole Timmermann State Fair Delegate Leadership

Mason Hilmes State Fair Delegate Civic Engagement

Addison Hogan State Fair Delegate Theater Arts

Lydia Brandmeyer State Fair Delegate Visual Arts: Fiber

Brianna Tebbe State Fair Delegate Visual Arts: Fiber

Loree Mendoza State Fair Delegate Animal Science

Zane Tebbe State Fair Delegate Animal Science

Nicholas Huelsmann State Fair Delegate Veterinary Science

Chris Ritcher State Fair Delegate Visual Arts: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment

Sabrina Timmermann State Fair Delegate Visual Arts: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment

Addison Hogan State Fair Delegate Cake Decorating

Grace Henrichs State Fair Delegate Cake Decorating

Addison Hogan State Fair Delegate Foods and Nutrition

Addison Hogan State Fair Delegate Food Preservation

Nicholas Huelsmann State Fair Delegate Foods and Nutrition

Josie Muskopf State Fair Delegate Visual Arts: Leather

April Wilken State Fair Delegate Visual Arts: Clay

Addison Hogan State Fair Delegate Shopping in Style

Lydia Brandmeyer State Fair Delegate Clothing 2

Addison Hogan State Fair Delegate Clothing 1

Zach Thole State Fair Delegate Computer Science

Oscar Rinderer State Fair Delegate Computer Science

Jackson Hamil State Fair Delegate Electricity

Asher Huegen State Fair Delegate Electricity

Bradley Huelsmann State Fair Delegate Tractor

Blake Twenhafel State Fair Delegate Vegetable

Bradley Huelsmann State Fair Delegate Welding

Addison Hogan State Fair Delegate Aerospace

Logan Wilken State Fair Delegate Aerospace

Bradley Huelsmann State Fair Delegate Plant and Soils

Asher Huegen State Fair Delegate Beekeeping

Asher Huegen State Fair Delegate Weather

Lydia Brandmeyer State Fair Delegate Floriculture

Brooke Schomaker State Fair Delegate Floriculture

Avelyn Jansen State Fair Delegate Floriculture

Alex Voss State Fair Alternate Woodworking

Jacob Bohn State Fair Alternate Woodworking

Mason Hilmes State Fair Alternate Interior Design

Lydia Brandmeyer State Fair Alternate Visual Arts: Metal

Rory Gagen State Fair Alternate Civic Engagement

Rory Gagen State Fair Alternate Visual Arts: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment

Sophie Diekemper State Fair Alternate Visual Arts: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment

Kelli Poettker State Fair Alternate Cake Decorating

April Wilken State Fair Alternate Cooking

Nicole Hagen State Fair Alternate Clothing 3

Grand and Reserve Champions Include:

Lydia Brandmeyer Grand Champion Clothing and Textiles

Addison Hogan Grand Champion Healthy Living and Nutrition

Zach Thole Grand Champion STEM

Blake Twenhafel Grand Champion Food Systems

Gavin Boerngen Grand Champion Environmental Sciences

Alaina Timmermann Grand Champion Creative Arts

Chris Ritcher Grand Champion Visual Arts

Cole Timmermann Grand Champion Civic Engagement

Loree Menodza Grand Champion Animal Science

Josie Muskopf Reserve Champion Clothing and Textiles

Nicholas Huelsmann Reserve Champion Healthy Living and Nutrition

Alex Voss Reserve Champion Woodworking

Lydia Brandmeyer Reserve Champion Food Systems

Kari Mendoza Reserve Champion Environmental Sciences

Mason Hilmes Reserve Champion Creative Arts

Emma Bohn Reserve Champion Visual Arts

Addison Hogan Reserve Champion Civic Engagement

Zane Tebbe Reserve Champion Animal Science

State Fair Delegates will have the opportunity to exhibit their projects at the Illinois State Fair 4-H General Projects Show in Springfield on August 12. In addition, all the special awards listed above are invited to exhibit their projects at the Show of Champions for 4-H members in Bond, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion and Washington counties. The Show of Champions for General Projects is on the evening of August 23 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Nashville.

The 4-H animal shows will be held during the Clinton County Fair. 4-H Rabbits, Poultry, and Dairy shows are on the morning of July 17. 4-H Swine, Beef, Goats, and Sheep will be exhibited throughout the morning and early afternoon on July 19, with the 4-H Master Showmanship competitions kicking off at 4 p.m. that day. For more information or a detailed schedule, check the 4-H Show Book on our website at https://extension.illinois.edu/bcjmw

or call the Illinois Extension Office at 618-526-4551.