Clinton County 4-H Show Animal Show Results

4-H Rabbits 7/17/23:

Grand Champion Market Pen: Zane Tebbe

Reserve Champion Market Pen: Nicholas Huelsmann

Grand Champion Rabbit: Emma Bohn

Grand Champion Rabbit: Charlie Brunker

Grand Champion Fancy: Jack Bohn

Reserve Champion Fancy: Charlie Brunker

Grand Champion Market: Emma Bohn

Reserve Champion Market: Charlie Brunker

Rabbit Showmanship:

Senior: Nicholas Huelsmann

Intermediate: Jacob Bohn

Junior: Zane Tebbe

4-H Poultry 7/17/23:

Grand Champion Poultry: Ella Bohn

Reserve Champion Poultry: Emma Bohn

Grand Champion Domestic Bird: Emma Bohn

Reserve Champion Domestic Bird: Jack Bohn

Grand Champion Market Pen: Jacob Bohn

Reserve Champion Market Pen: Emma Bohn

Poultry Showmanship:

Junior: Jacob Bohn

Intermediate: Erica Bohn

Senior: Ella Bohn

4-H Dairy 7/17/23:

Grand Champion Dairy Female: Drew Lueking (3yr. Cow)

Reserve Champion Dairy Female: Drew Lueking (4 yr. Cow)

Grand Champion Dairy Heifer: Avelyn Jansen

Reserve Champion Dairy Heifer: Drew Lueking

Dairy Showmanship:

Junior: Avelyn Jansen

Intermediate: Garrett Beal

Senior: Drew Lueking

4-H Swine 7/19/23:

Grand Champion Market Swine: Maecie Carrillon

Reserve Champion Market Swine: Carissa Litteken

Grand Champion Breeding Gilt: Caiden Litteken

Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt: Cara Carrillon

Swine Showmanship:

Intermediate: Maecie Carrillon

Senior: Caiden Litteken

4-H Beef 7/19/23:

Grand Champion Breeding Beef: Addison Tebbe

Reserve Champion Breeding Beef: Lauren Wolter

Grand Champion Rate of Gain: Drew Lueking

Grand Champion Market Beef: Blake Hanke

Reserve Champion Market Beef: Blake Hanke

Beef Showmanship:

Junior: Bria Tebbe

Intermediate: Blake Hanke

Senior: Lauren Wolter

4-H Goats 7/19/23:

Grand Champion Market Goat: Addison Tebbe

Reserve Champion Market Goat: Lucy Huelsmann

Grand Champion Female Goat: Addison Tebbe

Reserve Champion Female Goat: Bria Tebbe

Goat Showmanship:

Junior: Lucy Huelsmann

Intermediate: Bria Tebbe

Senior: Ella Bohn

4-H Sheep 7/19/23:

Grand Champion Market Sheep: Caiden Litteken

Reserve Champion Market Sheep: Emma Bohn

Grand Champion Ewe: Caiden Litteken

Reserve Champion Ewe: Emma Bohn

Sheep Showmanship:

Junior: Jack Bohn

Intermediate: Caiden Litteken

Senior: Emma Bohn

Master Showmanship 7/19/23:

Master Showmanship Champion: Lauren Wolter

Reserve Champion: Caiden Litteken

*Master Showmanship was new this year. It challenges 4-H exhibitors to exhibit showmanship in three livestock phases (sheep, swine, and beef). The winner qualifies to show in the Master Showmanship contest at the Illinois State Fair in August