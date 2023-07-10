Congresswoman Mary Miller Hosting Local Office Hours

The Office of Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-IL) will be hosting local office hours. Please stop by if you need assistance getting in contact with a Federal Agency.

Congresswoman Miller’s casework team is available to help with Social Security, IRS, VA, and other federal issues. Constituents needing assistance with a Federal Agency can also find our contact form at https://iqconnect.house.gov/iqextranet/iqClickTrk.aspx?&cid=IL15MM&crop=15103.13140230.5240010.7570720&report_id=&redirect=https%3a%2f%2fmarymiller.house.gov%2fservices%2fhelp-federal-agency&redir_log=221403200811403.

More information on times and locations of local office hours can be found below: