County Awards Business Grants

Meeting last week, the Bond County Board awarded 10 business grants.

The board had $125,000 in the grant program, created for businesses starting on or after January 1. 2023.

Receiving grants of $12,500 were Joseph Dothager for Dothager Electric, Justin Volkers for Volkers Automotive, Rosie Baker for The Freckled Press, Kimberly Cruse for Munchezz, Cody Belcher for Belcher’s Power Equipment, Mekaella Walker for Lighthouse Therapy Center, Gina Kuhn for Lighthouse Lodge, Steve Unterbrink for Dutch Flat Drone Services, Mike Mueller for Mule Storage and Gary Belcher for GBEL Properties LLC.

The money comes out of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the county. It can be used by the grant recipients for capital outlay and start-up costs.