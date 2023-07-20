County Engineer Provides Update On Highway Department Fire

A fire started last week in a truck parked inside the Bond County Highway Department in Greenville.

County Highway Engineer Jeremy Pestle reported to the Bond County Board Tuesday night that the damage was much more extensive than many thought.

He said apparently a parked sign service truck had a spark, which smoldered and eventually erupted into a fire. A passerby noticed the smoke about 5:40 a.m. and called the fire into police.

Pestle said extensive damage was sustained to basically all the department’s vehicles and equipment, due to the heat of the one truck that caught fire and the soot from the blaze. The building was also significantly damaged.

Pestle reported Burgess Township is loaning the county a truck to continue road patching.

The highway engineer said the insurance adjuster for vehicles was to visit this Friday. An adjuster for the building and contents was already there.

The county board did approve a motion to purchase a trailer to haul the county’s excavator, since the current one is in very poor condition.

The hydraulic detached trailer will cost $60,102 and is available now. Pestle was also given permission to pursue financing at a bank for the trailer.