County Mobile Home Ordinance Changes

The Bond County Board recently approved changes to the county mobile home ordinance, as recommended by the Bond County Zoning Board of Appeals.

They pertain to stabilizing a mobile home and the process to bring a used mobile home into the county.

Bond County Zoning Administrator Brad Criner talked to the board about the recommendations. He said the county currently requires runners when bringing a mobile home into the county, when there are other, better options available. Criner also said used mobile homes had to be 23 years old or newer if they came from inside the county, but could only be 5 years old or less, if they came from outside of the county. He said most folks couldn’t make that work, so he proposed that no used mobile home be permitted unless the owners use the variance process.

In other action, board members decided to have the county Public Building Commission conduct the bidding process for the creation of a computer network/server room.

The plan is to renovate the area formerly used as a women’s restroom, located in the southeast corner of the courthouse basement.

A liquor license was approved for Highway 127 Saloon.

Terms were filled on the Robinson Cemetery Board. The members are John Weber, Tom Goestenkors, Barbara Kalous, Bryan Kovach, Roger Frey, and Toni Randall.

Angie Strohkirch was approved for a trustee term on the Smithboro Fire Protection District Board.