County Property Tax Information Meeting Monday

A public meeting to explain the property tax process in Bond County is being held Monday, July 24.

Bond County Board members and Supervisor of Assessments Georgia Shank have been receiving many questions from property owners about assessments. The board asked that Shank hold a public forum.

At Tuesday night’s county board meeting, Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp advised the meeting will not only address assessments, but the entire process of establishing property taxes. The meeting Monday will begin at 7 PM with presentations by the County Clerk, Treasurer, and Supervisor of Assessments.

The supervisor of assessments sets property assessments, the county clerk establishes tax rates, based on the levies submitted by taxing districts; and the county treasurer collects property tax payments.

The meeting will be in the Bond County Courthouse, beginning at 7 p.m.