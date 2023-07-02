Despite No Fireworks The Fourth Fest Packed A “Musical Explosion”

The theme for the 2023 Bond County Fourth Fest could be described as weathering the storm.

Friday night, headlining act McBride and the Ride concluded its show just before the rain hit Greenville.

Saturday, rain arrived in the afternoon, forcing the Greenville Municipal band and Army National Guard Jazz Band to move inside to perform. Bond County Fourth Fest Chairman Randy Alderman said after that, it was a successful final night, musically, for the event for the event. He said we were blessed with a good rain, which put the schedule back a bit, but once the rain was done, they were able to get all the remaining music in for the night. He said while there were no fireworks, they had a “musical explosion.” Randy said he was very impressed with the crowd Saturday.

A big part of the John Waite audience stayed for the after party featuring SuperJam.

Also performing at this year’s Fourth Fest were Benders and Backroads, and Swamp and Goose.