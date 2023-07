Elvis Presley music will fill The Glenwood in Greenville on Friday, July 28.

Elvis Impersonator Steve Davis is returning to Glenwood Supportive Living at 605 South Dewey Street.

The event begins at 2 p.m. and will go until 5 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

The Wy’s Place food truck will be available for the purchase of food.