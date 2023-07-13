Fair Food Stand Changes Hands

For many years, the Bond County Homemakers Association sponsored a popular food stand at the Bond County Fair.

The stand will continue; however, the Homemakers Association has decided it will no longer operate it.

Craig Woker, fair president, said in a letter to Bond County Fair Association members, the building is already the property of the fair association, and the association has purchased the contents.

According to Woker, the fair association will be running the stand this year with the same menu as in the past.

The association is seeking help in operating the food stand, which will be open August 3 through August 8, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Each day will have two shifts, 11 to 3 and 3 to 7.

Those willing to help are asked to respond to Woker by July 26, with dates and times available. He can be texted at 781-6067 or emailed at cjwoker@hotmail.com.