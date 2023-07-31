Five Year Old Girl Hurt In Accident At Effingham County Fair

A five year old girl from Altamont was injured during a harness racing event at the Effingham County Fair Sunday afternoon.

WCRC Radio in Effingham reports Harper L. Finn was struck by a horse racing pace car with an extended starting gate while passing the grandstand. Harper was in the grandstand when the accident occurred. She was taken from the fairgrounds via ambulance and then airlifted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. Also assisting at the scene Sunday were the Altamont Police Department, A-1 Ambulance Service, Altamont Fire Protection District, and the Effingham County Fair Board.

All harness racing events have been cancelled for the duration of the Effingham County Fair.