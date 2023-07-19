Gehrlein Sentenced To Prison In Bond County Case

Johann G. Gehrlein, age 39 from Greenville, formerly from Alton, has been sentenced to state prison on a drug charge dating back to 2018.

Gehrlein was re-sentenced for the offense of unlawful methamphetamine possession, 15 to 200 grams. He was given eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The offense occurred November 28, 2018, and the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge on January 28, 2019.

His sentence was 48 months probation, and as part of the plea, the state dismissed a charge of methamphetamine delivery.

In 2020, Gehrlein admitted to violating his probation and was resentenced to 48-months’ probation. Another petition to revoke was filed in December of last year and a contested sentencing hearing took place this past June 29. The defendant was then given the eight-year prison term, to be followed by one year of mandatory supervised release, upon his release from IDOC.